Uptown businesses to receive Match on Main grant funding

Two businesses within the Uptown Grand Rapids neighborhood of Eastown were selected to receive Match on Main grant reimbursement funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

Uptown Grand Rapids Inc. said Thursday, Dec. 30, Brown Butter Creperie and Café and LORDE Beauty and Cosmetics will receive a portion of the latest grant funding offered by the MEDC’s Match on Main program.

Grand Rapids is one of 28 communities across the state selected to receive funding.

The Match on Main program, which awarded over $1 million to recipients across the state in 2021, offers support to small businesses and encourages the retention of and addition to their workforces.

The grant was awarded to Uptown Grand Rapids to be distributed as reimbursements to the two businesses whose applications were approved for submission.

“UGRI is proud to be the link to critical small business support for our district businesses and specifically for the projects planned for both LORDE Beauty and Cosmetics and Brown Butter Creperie and Café,” said Ingrid Miller, executive director, Uptown Grand Rapids. “I believe this is the beginning of an important partnership between UGRI and MEDC to deploy resources locally.”

Brown Butter Creperie and Café is located in one of Uptown’s historic buildings, at 1436 Wealthy St. SE. The business requested the grant to make several repairs to the building and its property, as well as system improvements, with the goal of adding seating and improving the overall customer experience.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity,” said Gina Mudrey, Brown Butter Creperie owner. “We look forward to refreshing the décor, making several updates and upgrades, as well as some process, ordering and technology improvements.”

LORDE Beauty and Cosmetics will use its portion of the grant reimbursement to advance its mission of clean, sustainable, conscious and diverse beauty offerings, as well as expand the brand’s luxury offerings and its product offerings for people of color.

“The only way to grow and expand is with the inclusion of all people,” said Rachel Leep-Williams, owner of LORDE. “Intentional progress only happens when what is offered is actually serving a need and fulfilling its purpose. LORDE, since its inception, has stocked brands from around the world, which serve a vast range (of) complexions. I have intentionally staffed a team (that) aligns (with) and celebrates inclusivity for race, gender and age. I am thrilled to receive a MEDC grant to further this mission and am thankful to the MEDC, as well as Uptown, who share in this commitment of health and equity for all.”

Uptown Grand Rapids

Uptown consists of four business districts: Eastown, East Fulton, Wealthy Street and East Hills. Its mission is to bring together people, partnerships and possibilities to sustain a strong and vibrant urban district through planning, coordinating and communicating with and between all sectors of the Uptown community and beyond.