Urban You adds quarterly subscription box service

A beauty and wellness spa is now offering a quarterly subscription box with products customers can use at home.

Urban You Modern Beauty and Wellness said Monday it launched Urban You For Me, a subscription box service that includes a wide range of beauty and wellness products from vetted brands. Each box is curated to correspond with digital content, such as live videos to guide subscribers through the use of the products.

“This pivot in our business model during these difficult times will allow our customer base to connect and expand at a time when many prefer to stay home because of the coronavirus,” said Urban You CEO Nicole Gregory. “This change will enable Urban You to reach a far broader group of people who are confident, curious and carefree about their beauty and wellness experience.”

The Urban You for Me box will have a new theme each quarter, from facial fitness to Botox in a box. The box subscriptions are available in three tiers — basic, elevated and elite — with prices ranging from $65 to $230 a box. Each box will include medical-grade products, one-on-one skin care consultation, live classes and more.

The first quarterly theme is Botox in a box, which includes a medical-grade PCA micro peel at-home kit, exfoliating cleansers, eye cream, sheet masks and a rose quartz facial roller with the elevated- and elite-level boxes containing additional products.

“Urban You For Me is more than just another subscription box,” Gregory said. “It is the first-ever experience box. Our goal is to help our customers use and enjoy their products while learning more about wellness and skin care. This is self-care done right.”

Founded in Grand Rapids in 2017, Urban You Modern Beauty and Wellness is a medical spa with a variety of services, from injectables to facials. The business has locations in Grand Rapids and Northville.