Vendor signups open for minority-owned business expo at DeltaPlex

Vendor registration is now open for an event that will showcase minority-owned businesses this fall.

Benjamin Robinson, founder of United We Sell, said last week that vendor registration is open for the organization’s Oct. 15 event at DeltaPlex Arena.

The focus of United We Sell is to offer an opportunity for up to 500 entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds to build brand awareness, make connections, and sell their product and service offerings.

Last fall, Robinson spearheaded a similar event for nearly 80 black businesses at the Woodland Mall. This event is open to Latinx-, Asian- and Indigenous-owned businesses, as well, to showcase products and services of which few people might be aware.

Robinson said he hopes entrepreneurs of color in the trades — construction, manufacturing, etc. — and professional services — accountants, financial advisers, doctors and lawyers — will sign up for the event.

Arick Davis, president and CEO of Mosaic Money, is partnering with Robinson to produce United We Sell.

“We are building something that is much bigger than an event,” Robinson said.

Small businesses can reserve a space at the event here. Corporate sponsorships are available by contacting Denia Burch, sponsorship coordinator, at unitedwesellbiz@gmail.com.