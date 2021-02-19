2021 Amway River Bank Run rescheduled for October

Amway River Bank Run organizers announced the 2021 event has been postponed to Oct. 23.

The annual event originally was slated for May 8.

“The safety of the runners, volunteers and supporters has always been at the center of every decision we’ve made regarding last year’s and this year’s event,” said Russ Hines, owner, Riverbank Events and Media, which owns and operates the event. “Even though we do expect there to still be COVID-19 safety precautions in place this October, we felt that it was in everyone’s best interest to allow more time to be comfortable with an in-person event.”

The organizers’ decision was made in consultation with local health professionals, including health partner Spectrum Health. The delay will allow for participants and spectators more time to get vaccinated.

“We feel delaying this year’s event to allow more participants and volunteers to be vaccinated will give us the chance to offer a safer and responsible in-person event,” said Dave Madiol, Amway River Bank Run race director. “We continue to be very grateful for the community’s support this past year and look forward to seeing people’s smiles downtown next October, even if they’re behind masks.”

Last year’s in-person 2020 event was canceled to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Runners who registered for the May 8 date will automatically be able to participate at the Oct. 23 event in downtown Grand Rapids.