Amway Grand Plaza opens pickleball court ahead of Beer City Open

Editor’s note: The grand opening of the rooftop pickeball court is invite only.

A downtown hotel will host a grand opening for a new pickleball court with an exhibition by pro athlete Andrea Koop.

The Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton’s rooftop pickleball courts will open at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7, on the fourth floor of the hotel, 187 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

The rooftop court will be the first of its kind in Grand Rapids and will offer four courts with views of the city’s downtown Hotel District.

“The rooftop pickleball courts at the Amway Grand Plaza add another layer of pickleball enthusiasm to the city of Grand Rapids,” said Chad LeRoux, vice president and chief marketing officer of AHC Hospitality management of Amway Grand Rapids. “The opening of these four courts is timed perfectly to the Beer City Open, and we’re excited to share AHC Hospitality’s love of the sport with guests and local residents alike with this unique, elevated playing experience.”

The courts’ grand opening will include a beginners’ pickleball camp from 4-5 p.m., hosted by 20×44 Sports, a local pickleball hospitality company organizing events and tournaments for West Michigan pickleball players.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 5 p.m. with the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and will be followed by an exhibition by Andrea Koop, Beer City Open director and the No. 4 women’s doubles pickleball athlete in the world. Following the exhibition, the Amway Grand will offer a reception with food, refreshments and an invitation to open play on the new courts.

Paddles from Holland-based Revolin Sports will be available for attendees to try out.

Rooftop pickleball will open ahead of the annual Beer City Open pickleball tournament in downtown Grand Rapids July 20-24, featuring amateur and professional players competing for $90,000 in prize money.