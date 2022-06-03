Grand Rapids Gold find new home

The local G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets found a new venue, following the closure of the DeltaPlex.

The Grand Rapids Gold said Thursday, June 2, they officially relocated to Van Andel Arena, at 130 W. Fulton St. in downtown Grand Rapids.

The announcement follows the team’s displacement earlier this month when the DeltaPlex, their former home, announced its permanent closure.

“Our goal has always been to provide an elite level of basketball to the West Michigan community,” said Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold. “This move further solidifies our efforts to elevate all aspects of our fan experience, and we’re looking forward to calling Van Andel Arena home for future seasons.”

The Gold will play their regular games for the next five seasons at Van Andel.

The downtown performance venue boasts an arena with 12,000-plus seats and hosts concerts, sports events, family shows and comedy. Opened in 1996, the multipurpose venue is managed by ASM Global and is home to AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins hockey team.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Grand Rapids Gold to our facility this upcoming season,” said Richard MacKeigan, ASM Global regional general manager for Van Andel Arena. “We look forward to working with the staff, players and the entire team at the Gold to bring exciting basketball to the lineup at Van Andel Arena.”

Tickets for the Gold’s 2022-23 NBA G League season are available here.