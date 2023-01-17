Calvin University kicks off football program with first head coach

Calvin University is betting a football program can help boost its overall business prospects.

In October 2022, Calvin announced it would launch a football program this year. Earlier this month, the program hired Trent Figg as its first head coach. Figg comes to the Calvin program following a stint as senior offensive analyst at the University of Oregon.

Now, Figg is set to build out his first roster, which will practice throughout the 2023 season for its first campaign in 2024. Figg is also building a staff, which includes an additional four full-time coaches.

While the initial investment to build a football program is massive, Director of Athletics Jim Timmer said the university is confident the program can be an overall boon to the school. Still, it might be one of the largest investments in recent years for the school.

“When you start to think about our athletic program, we really are investing in the student-athlete experience and moreover, investing in the student experience,” Timmer said. “Football can be something that anchors the fall; that’s how we looked at it. Anytime you take football, whether high school or the University of Michigan, it’s an investment.

“It’s a large investment, but there are big returns. We have really good business folks, and they look at it can provide big returns.”

The returns start even with the uptick in tuition from the players. The increase can also be expanded to include friends and family of the players, Timmer said. There are also added bumps in publicity a school can get from an athletics program.

Tuition, however, is not the only goal.

“We wouldn’t want to add football if the only reason is to drive tuition revenue. If that’s your only goal, you’re doomed to fail,” Timmer said. “You could also do football super cheap and be horrible. But that’s not our brand. We want to say we’ve been successful in college athletics, and we can say that, and we can do that.”

It will likely not be a money maker for the school. According to NCAA data, no Division III athletic program made a profit on sports in 2019. There are 450 Division III institutions, and 250 support football, including Michigan schools such as Adrian, Albion and Calvin rival Hope College.

Expenses for Division III football ranged from $1.3 million to $18.5 million.

While Division III athletics programs do not offer scholarships, Timmer said there are plenty of athletes looking for the combination of athletics and academics Calvin offers.

Included in the investment for football is a football stadium, which will be located on the northwest corner of campus, just to the north of the soccer field. The stadium is related to the overall athletics strategic plan to upgrade the university’s outdoor facilities. The goal is to open the stadium by 2025.

Unsurprisingly, Timmer said the stadium will not be like the University of Michigan Stadium, the largest in the country.

“We’re not building The Big House, but we’re building a compelling and proportional stadium,” he said. “We want it to be intimate but have all the bells and whistles. It will have all the things we need and more.”

Calvin is not just investing in its athletics program, either. The university recently added new academic programs, including several new offerings in the business school and a school of health.

If anything, the major addition to the athletics program shows Calvin is ready to keep growing following its transition from Calvin College to Calvin University in 2019.

“It’s an investment in something we believe in,” Timmer said. “It’s a heavy lift, make no mistake, but I think a lot of people are energized by the challenge. By no means do we think it’s snap the fingers and get it done. We know if it’s worth doing, do it right.”