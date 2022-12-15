City to determine feasibility of indoor driving range at Indian Trails

Grand Rapids could be home to a Topgolf-style driving range in the near future.

Grand Rapids Director of Parks and Recreation David Marquardt said the city-owned Indian Trails Golf Course could add an indoor driving range similar to Topgolf.

“The idea stems from a five-year master plan adopted in January that looks at the golf course as more of a year-round destination,” Marquardt said. “We see adding some driving range facility that has more of a year-round component as part of that.”

The plan is still early in its process with a feasibility study. Marquardt said from his understanding, the West Michigan market is not quite the size or demographic makeup that makes it suitable for a full-scale Topgolf facility — there is one in the Metro Detroit area.

He said similar facilities in smaller populations and even rural areas are doing “exceptionally well,” and recent growth at Indian Trails makes this the right move for the future of the course.

Several Midwestern municipalities, even some smaller than Grand Rapids, have built similar concepts at a smaller scale. It would use similar technologies to gamify the driving range bays in the overall entertainment facility. Topgolf has one such technology, Toptracer, which is used at Waters Edge Golf Course in Fremont.

The feasibility process will examine the size and scalability of a project and the ancillary needs required to complete it, Marquardt said. The city would look at a variety of funding sources to put it together, but Marquardt said it would not come from tax dollars.

“We believe there is a way to do it,” he said. “We would have a better idea of what it will cost and then put together a funding package to get this built, and those funding sources could be a variety of sources, but it wouldn’t be taxpayer, because it’s an enterprise fund within the organization.”

Indian Trails opened a $2.8 million expansion in 2017, which included seven new holes and the driving range.

The city feels confident in taking a step toward an endeavor like this at Indian Trails because of the recent success of the golf course. Marquardt said there was a pandemic-fueled bump of activity at the course that has stayed into this year.

Golf rounds played in 2022 trailed 2021 by 5.7%, according to an August Golfweek report. But that is after golf rounds grew by nearly 14% year-over-year in 2020 and then by 5.5% in 2021.

“Everyone was looking for a way to get outside, and the course took off in 2020,” Marquardt said. “It has not let up. We’ve seen a growth in memberships and customer base and new golfers. We want to continue to capture that. It’s always been a golf course that believes in learning and teaching, and we see adding a facility like this extending that.”