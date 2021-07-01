EGR varsity crew team launches fundraising campaign to upgrade boathouse

The East Grand Rapids High School varsity crew team launched a $500,000 capital campaign to upgrade its existing boathouse in John Collins Park, at 650 Lakeside Drive SE in East Grand Rapids.

The fundraising campaign will support the team’s expansion plan that will include the addition of a 1,584 square-foot, second-story training center and space for 35 ergometers, lockers, a meeting room and weight training equipment. The funds also will help with the construction of a new sidewalk entrance to Lakeside Drive.

“Our new boathouse will give today’s team and future generations of students much more than an exceptional training facility,” said Jeff Olsen, freshman coach and board member. “It will afford EGR Crew the opportunity to expand our offerings to EGR middle school students, which is great for the program and the broader community.”

The EGR Crew campaign will end Oct. 31 when construction plans are set to begin during the sport’s offseason.

The team’s 22nd season, which concluded last month, featured a few achievements at four national races in Philadelphia, including a gold medal in the girls lightweight quad and a silver medal in the boys varsity four.

“We are proud of our student-athletes, their dedication to the sport of rowing and how they’ve represented our community on a national stage,” head coach Brian Chorney said.