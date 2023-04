GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids area has more pickleball players than its courts can accommodate. A group of partners is hoping to alleviate that problem with a new facility opening next week.

Dan McConnon is majority owner and founder of All In Pickleball Gym, a new 20,870-square-foot indoor facility at 400 76th St. SW, Suite 8, in the Grand Rapids suburb of Byron Center.

The gym, which is in a soft launch phase, will open to the public on April 21.

McConnon’s partners and investors in the venture are Scott McAllister, director of operations, Mike Davis, director of business growth, and James Grochowalski, director of marketing.

