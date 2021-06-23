Grand Rapids Drive accepting cryptocurrency as payment

Grand Rapids Drive fans and partners can now purchase tickets, merchandise and sponsorships using cryptocurrency.

The basketball organization is accepting Bitcoin as its initial cryptocurrency. It is a decentralized digital currency stored on the blockchain. Blockchain technology allows each bitcoin to be unique while also validating each transaction with a unique blockchain distinction. The Drive are partnering with Opennode, a Bitcoin payment processor.

“Our team is excited to offer this opportunity to both fans and partners,” said Steve Jbara, president and co-owner of the Grand Rapids Drive. “We have watched as cryptocurrency — specifically Bitcoin — has soared in value and popularity over the last several months, and we believe it’s here to stay. Our team is ready to work with crypto in our daily operations.”

The Grand Rapids Drive is one of two teams in the NBA G League to accept crypto payment options.

“Our organization continues to grow, evolve and elevate,” Jbara said. “This addition is another exciting announcement for the 2021-22 NBA G League season.”