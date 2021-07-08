Grand Rapids Drive change name to Grand Rapids Gold

The Grand Rapids Drive will enter the 2021-22 season with a new name, the Grand Rapids Gold.

The change comes as the team recently became the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. The name pays homage to Colorado’s mining history.

“This new affiliation and corresponding name change is one of the biggest moves we’ve made as a franchise,” said Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold. “Aligning ourselves further with the Denver Nuggets, a team that recently advanced past the first round of the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season, further elevates the professional basketball experience here in Grand Rapids, and we couldn’t be more excited to get back on the court this fall.”

Along with its new name, the team also has a new logo and colors. The new logo includes a small river within each “R” to honor one of Grand Rapids’ famous nicknames, River City. The team will replace its blue and red colors with Denver’s midnight blue, sunshine yellow and flatirons red.

“We are extremely excited about the new name and logo of the Grand Rapid Gold,” Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. “We feel the new look aligns well with both the Nuggets and Grand Rapids organizations and are excited to see it in action on the court next season.”