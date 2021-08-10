Grand Rapids Gold announce exclusive partnership with Founders Brewing

The Grand Rapids Gold are partnering with Founders Brewing Co. for the 2021-22 NBA G League season to allow patrons to purchase Founders’ craft beer at multiple locations inside the DeltaPlex during the regular season of the Gold’s home games.

The Grand Rapids-based brewing company also will host an in-game promotion that features Gold fans as participants.

“We are excited to work with the newly branded Grand Rapids Gold, both in their efforts on the court and also as stewards for local nonprofits in the area,” said Chad Atherton, director of market development for Founders Brewing Co. “Founders is always looking for ways to connect with the community, and this partnership feels like a natural fit as Grand Rapids is touted as one of the best minor league sports markets in America and also holds the title of ‘Beer City, USA.’”

The Gold have been ranked in the top five for NBA G League attendance, drawing more than 3,000 fans per game.

The team recently changed its name from the Grand Rapids Drive after it became an affiliate of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.

“Our team is thrilled to welcome Founders Brewing Co. as an official sponsor of the Grand Rapids Gold,” said Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold. “Founders has undoubtedly elevated craft beer within Grand Rapids, and we’re grateful they’ve chosen to help elevate basketball, too. We value their commitment to our community and to our team.”