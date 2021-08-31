Grand Rapids Gold to host tryouts

The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will be hosting two open tryouts for its 2021-22 NBA G League season in Grand Rapids and Denver on Sept. 18-19.

The Sept. 18 open tryout will be held between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at MSA Woodland, 2100 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. The second open tryout will be the following day in Denver between 12-4 p.m. at the University of Denver Hamilton Gymnasium, 2240 Buchtel Blvd.

Members of the Nuggets coaching and personnel staff will be at both events to structure the tryout and evaluate each player. After the tryouts, up to four players will be invited to the Grand Rapids Gold training camp in October.

“Our team is excited to offer this unique feature to players in both Grand Rapids and Denver,” said Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold. “We’re looking for team members who will win games for the people of Grand Rapids while developing into championship pieces for the Denver Nuggets.”

Prior to the tryouts, interested players must complete the registration process, including meeting the NBA G League requirements such as providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 15. Walkups will not be accepted. Each tryout will be capped at 100 participants.

For more information, including registration, visit the Grand Rapids Gold website.