Grand Rapids native uses basketball to communicate across the globe

Tremaine Dalton believes basketball can be the conduit to help solve some of the world’s biggest problems.

Dalton, who grew up in Grand Rapids, has turned into one of the world’s premier basketball coaches, coaching an array of international players, all while working to help multiple humanitarian efforts in countries spanning the globe. Now, with one of his players playing for the Grand Rapids Gold, he’s ready to turn his focus back to his hometown.

Dalton expects to be in Grand Rapids next month, in the stands watching the Gold’s Adonis Arms play. He’s been back before, starting with an annual camp beginning in 2020, where he also works to help stop gun violence in the city. He’s hoping to do more, including taking a group of Grand Rapids youth basketball players to his annual camp in Paris next summer, and he’s looking for additional partners to help make that happen.

He promises that’s just the start to giving back to Grand Rapids, the community Dalton said helped make him who he is, which is plenty more than just basketball. Locally, he works with All-In Sports.

Dalton was born in Pontiac, but moved to West Michigan at an early age, heading through the Grand Rapids Public Schools system and beginning high school at Ottawa Hills High School. He hooped at parks across town, from Garfield Park to Alexander Park. He then transferred to a school in Troy, eventually ending up at the University of St. Mary’s in Kansas, where he became a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference All Conference player and was catapulted to a professional career overseas.

In 2011, just a few years removed from college, he played in the Red Bull King of the Rock one-on-one tournament, taking top honors.

He kept playing professionally, first in Israel and France and then finishing up in Australia, where he took on his first client. He said players knew his one-on-one prowess and the way the modern game is headed and wanted help with those skills.

And so, The Process Basketball training business was started in 2017. While he recognizes there are dozens, if not hundreds, of trainers of a similar style in the U.S., he’s filling a niche in Europe. When chatting with GRBJ, Dalton was in Panama.

“Back in the ‘90s and mid-2000s, it was more about moving the ball, but the new Stephen Curry, James Harden style — I come from the era where those are derivatives from — and I’m one of the few in the world that can make it connect with the European style,” Dalton said.

His coaching overseas goes along with a variety of humanitarian efforts, from working with the U.S. Embassy on peace talks between Northern Estonia and Russia to racial inclusion in Australia and homelessness in the U.S. He recently turned The Process Basketball into a nonprofit and is seeking grants to help some of his endeavors.

Soon, he’ll work on a project that will be featured in the Oprah and Prince Harry documentary series “The Me You Can’t See” around mental health in Greece, using basketball to help inspire Syrian refugees.

“It works hand-in-hand, being able to use basketball and the quality of my training, I can turn it around to use philanthropy,” he said. “We can use basketball as a universal language, and then I feel like a translator, even if I don’t speak that language.”

Along with his coaching, he also has a comic book that helps teach basketball — he said he learned to read through comic books — a French tutorial video that he says is tops in French-speaking countries and a new one due out soon that will be translated into eight languages.

He said basketball’s recent international wave, like some of the best players in the NBA from Luca Doncic to Giannis Antetokounmpo to Nicola Jokic, is just helping the way he connects with players.

Now coming to Grand Rapids next month, he’s hoping to have a holiday camp of sorts to help prime the pump for his return this summer. He should have help in Grand Rapids now, too, with Arms playing with the Gold, along with another Michigan-native client, former University of Kentucky standout James Young.

Dalton helped Young, who was playing in Israel, return stateside and explore opportunities in the NBA and NBA G League.

“I want to give players from Grand Rapids the opportunities like these kids got; take them to my summer program in Paris and see the European players train and have camps,” he said. “The east side [of Michigan] runs the sports, but Grand Rapids is growing so much, we can step in and say we’re here too. This is an opportunity for somebody from Grand Rapids to step in and say, we can do this, we can be the best.”