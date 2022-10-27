Grand Rapids sports tourism ready for another phase

Sports tourism has played an integral part in the transformation of Grand Rapids’ economy the past decade, and there is more growth in store.

The West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) announced Oct. 25 it is launching an $11 million capital campaign to expand the Meijer Sports Complex in Rockford. The announcement also noted the complex drew more than $8 million in estimated direct visitor spending in West Michigan, a 32% increase from 2019, the last pre-pandemic season at the complex.

“It’s been a crazy several years, especially in the hospitality business and tourism industry,” said Mike Guswiler, WMSC president. “Sports tourism was one of the segments that came back first, and we saw pent-up demand hit the road and run with it.”

This summer, the complex hosted 21 tournaments, as well as played home to the Aquinas College men’s baseball team. While the tournament number actually dropped from both 2021 and 2019 — from 22 — athlete participation, 9,906, was up 11% from last year and 2% from 2019, and the 24,765 spectators was up the same percentage points.

The tournaments accounted for 5,524 hotel room nights, which is actually a drop from both 2021 and 2019. During the 2022 season, Guswiler said the ratio of local-to-travel teams was about 50-50, when in the past it has leaned about 60% out-of-town teams.’

Now to help celebrate a return to what Guswiler said is “almost normalcy,” the West Michigan Sports Commission is ready to set out on the next phase of the complex.

“It was part of something we wanted to do from the get-go,” he said. “When we built out the initial complex, we had not run a complex. We knew it would work and would attract visitor dollars into the community, we just didn’t know what we didn’t know.

“So, we stopped at a level to get this built and prove it works. We’re hitting it out of the park, to use that pun purposely.”

The then-named Art Van Sports Complex opened in late 2014, funded through $7.5 million in private donations. The initial complex started with eight baseball and softball fields, complete with a championship baseball field with covered grandstands and the Nate Hurwitz Miracle Field. Meijer picked up the naming rights last year in a 10-year deal.

Since opening, the complex has brought an estimated $52 million in direct visitor spending to the region. Back in 2014, Guswiler told the GRBJ the complex could have an estimated $20 million economic impact. Now, the goal is to fundraise through 2023 and begin construction in 2024, according to Guswiler.

Funds could include a requested $2 million from Kent County’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation, as well as up to $5 million more in state and federal funding. Guswiler said that would help the $11 million project be in line with many other successful private-public partnership projects in the area.

Perhaps the most important piece of the next phase is a championship softball field that will bring it in line with the baseball fields, a crucial piece if the complex is to host a Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship.

“That’s something we’ve always wanted, we just didn’t have the capability,” Guswiler said.

Beyond the softball expansion, the additions will add to the capacity for the 13-to-15-year-old age groups that have the complex at capacity.

The expansion also includes:

Three flexible-use softball and baseball fields

20 pickleball courts

Resurfacing of the Nate Hurwitz Miracle Field

New concession building, restroom facility and storage facility

Playground area

Canopies over all bleacher seating

Synthetic turf installed on championship baseball field

450 more parking spaces

With pickleball picking up steam across the United States — participation is up to 4.8 million players in the U.S., a 40% uptick since 2019 and professional teams are attracting investments from the likes of major athletes such as LeBron James and Draymond Green — Guswiler said the inclusion of the courts was important.

Grand Rapids already is the site of one of the nation’s largest pickleball tournaments, the Beer City Open, which sold out in under 20 minutes earlier this year. The courts in Rockford would be a nice complement to the ones at Belknap Park.

“USA Pickleball feels the market is embracing the sport and that we have a lot of strong potential for growth,” Guswiler said. “We see the opportunity.”

Whether pickleball is a strange flash-in-the-pan for sports tourism, the future of the Meijer Sports Complex is likely bright with the way WMSC has managed it, never sinking into the red, according to Guswiler.

“This expansion is because of our success over eight years of owning and operating the complex. It is a community asset,” he said. “It’s not just about the weekend travel tournaments, which is what we built it around, but during the weekdays, it’s always full as well.”