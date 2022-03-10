Grand Rapids to host fencing tournament

The Grand Rapids Advanced Fencing Academy will host a tournament with multiple divisions in March.

The academy will host the third annual Third Coast Cup Regional Junior Cadet Circuit and Regional Youth Circuit Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, at MSA Sports Spot, at 3701 32nd St. SE in Kentwood.

The academy also will host the Grand Rapids Cup Division 1A and 2. Adding the Grand Rapids Cup offers more divisions, drawing in senior-level fencers, veterans and high school teams.

The tournaments will feature roughly 500 regional youth fencers from 13 different states.

Athletes will compete in epee, saber and foil. Epee is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons, and only thrusts are scored. Foil is the most flexible and lightweight weapon, and like with epee, only thrusts are scored. In saber, cuts and thrusts are allowed.

The competitors’ goals are to earn points toward national rankings with USA Fencing to qualify for their summer national championship.

More information is available here.