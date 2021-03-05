Grand Rapids women’s football team announces 2021 schedule

The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves, a women’s tackle football team, will be opening its 2021 season against the Columbus (Indiana) Vanguards at 5 p.m. May 1.

All home games will be played at Northview High School, 4451 Hunsberger Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

“We are excited for the upcoming season and showing our fans all of the hard work we put in during the offseason,” said Pamela Blazo, quarterback for the Waves. “The cancellation of last season due to COVID-19 was difficult for our players, but it has taught us to cherish every moment on the field.”

The Tidal Waves will have three home games and three away games during the regular season. May 1 will be Kids’ Food Basket night, in which fans can bring an item from the wish list for donation to the Kids’ Food Basket. On May 22, all current and former members of the military will receive free admission during military appreciation night.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids and those 10 years old and under are free.

Grand Rapids Tidal Waves 2021 Schedule:

May 1 – vs. Columbus Vanguards, 5 p.m.

May 8 – vs. MIFA All-Stars, 5 p.m.

May 15 – at Capital City Savages, 7 p.m.

May 22 – vs. Detroit Dark Angels, 5 p.m.

June 5 – at MIFA All-Stars, 5 p.m.

June 12 – at Midwest Mountain Lions, 7 p.m.

The Tidal Waves were established in 2018 and are a Division 3 member of the Women’s Football Alliance league consisting of more than 55 teams.