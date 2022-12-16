Inside Track: Brummitt keeps Gazelle running

Jennifer Brummitt has been around Gazelle Sports since the third grade.

Now the CEO of the company that her mother, Jean Sequite, is a co-owner of, Brummitt was not initially looking to jump feet first into the family business. Brummitt is the company’s first CEO, assuming the role in 2020 as Sequite and fellow co-owners Chris Lampen-Crowell and Ken Sung looked to step away from daily duties.

While at Hope College, Brummitt dreamed of going into teaching. There were, however, no teaching jobs in the area and she desperately did not want to move away. At the same time, she was working in the Holland Gazelle Sports store, right across the street from her apartment. She has been with Gazelle since starting with the Holland operation in 2003.

“I wasn’t willing to move, so I kept working the floor and I fell in love with the company, the customers, the products and the team that I got to work with, so I went full time,” Brummitt said.

Brummitt eventually moved to the Grand Rapids store on 28th Street SE. Moving to the “big store,” she had a moment of clarity about whether she was in her forever career path. In the end, she has never looked back.

“When I moved from the Holland store to the Grand Rapids store, there was a moment where it was, ‘Am I going to keep going here?’ There have been moments of, ‘Do I want to work for a brand, a vendor that we sell. No, not really,’” she said. “I’m really happy in the West Michigan community and there’s never a moment that there was a ‘I don’t like what I am doing feeling,’ or ‘Would I be happier long-term in my career if I did that?’”

Gazelle has expanded significantly since Brummitt joined the company nearly 20 years ago. There are retail stores in Grand Rapids (downtown and 28th Street), Holland, Kalamazoo, Northville and Birmingham in the Detroit area. There will be a seventh store coming when a Gazelle Sports-managed New Balance store in Grandville makes a switch.

JENNIFER BRUMMITT

Organization: Gazelle Sports

Position: CEO

Age: 40

Birthplace: Albion

Residence: Byron Center

Family: Husband, Aaron; daughters Caroline, 8, and Kate, 6; dog, Finn.

Business/Community Involvement: Running Industry Association board; Empowerun, a group for female leaders in the running industry; Spring 2023 Girls on the Run coach for her daughter.

Biggest Career Break: “Stepping into the role to launch our ecommerce business. I worked on a team for that, but I learned a lot about leadership and perseverance.”

Brummitt also helped grow the Team Gazelle business with sports teams at area colleges, high schools and clubs. Likewise, she helped launch the ecommerce business.

All told, however, brick and mortar is the driver for Gazelle Sports. The key for Gazelle’s growth, especially as retail sporting goods stores have struggled — like MC Sports locally — and ecommerce companies have taken precedence for many shoppers, has been customer service. Gazelle Sports now has more than 200 employees.

Those employees act as the front line for how Gazelle Sports builds its strong community connection with its customers, Brummitt said. The staff wants to cheer on each customer who walks through the doors, she said.

“When someone comes in, it’s our job to take the very best care of them. We lean hard into that. Are we making sure to learn about the person and really listening?” she said. “Our team is up to date with what product will meet the needs of the customer. If you order off Amazon, you’re going off customer reviews.

“This is real-life experience and that’s what people are looking for. People, in general, want to have a great interaction, feel heard and taken care of, and we don’t take that lightly.”

Helping customers is still among the top reasons she is still so passionate about Gazelle Sports.

“I don’t get to sit across the fitting stool very often, but still one of my favorite things to do is sit and fit and hear about their story, their goals, and who or what they’re looking for,” Brummitt said. “It grounds me even in the leadership stage, to reflect on customers we get to help every day. That’s why we do this work.”

It is those interactions that keep her going, she said, but there was a short time when customers could not make it into the stores. Brummitt’s leadership career started just as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe and, like many CEOs, she was faced with some difficult decisions.

“We knew my transition into my current role would be coming; we planned it for early spring 2020. Then COVID happened and we went from 170 employees to 18, and 76 days of store closures,” she said. “That was really tough to sit in a leadership seat and make some hard decisions. But to pivot and take care of the customer, what we learned was to communicate more often both internally and externally about what was going on and how to support each other.

“That was really difficult. It was hard to let people go or lay (them) off, and it was difficult to see the stores close — communities dark — and not know what the future would bring.”

While those indeed were dark days, the lights did not stay off for long. In part, that’s because the athletic world celebrates the little victories, or in the case of the downtown Grand Rapids store that opened in May, the big victories.

“Any time we get together as a leadership team for vision setting and strategic planning, I always leave inspired by our people,” she said. “And opening the store downtown in May 2022, that was the first time I got to cut a ribbon and working with Rockford Construction, DGRI and the city to make that project go was special. Really, there’s been many. We’re fortunate to be in an industry where there’s things to celebrate big and small all the time.”

She also said the starting of the women-only Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10K and 5K in 2013 was a significant highlight. A COVID pause allowed Gazelle Sports to reset the event and unveiled She Runs Grand Rapids earlier this year.

As she continues finding the victories in life, Brummitt said she will often look up to her mom, “one of the hardest-working women” she’s ever seen. Along with her mother, she said Lampen-Crowell and Sung also are strong mentors who have taught her business lessons. She also credited some of her athletic coaches growing up with playing an important role in the development of her and other children.

At 40, there likely will be many more milestones to celebrate in Brummitt’s career. And they will be with Gazelle Sports. For others who are examining their own careers, Brummitt said a recent visit back to Hope College helped her clarify what her advice to others would be: Find a passion that connects with who a person is and lines up with values they can get behind.

“This is it. I can say that with confidence,” she said. “I still have lots of growing to do as a leader, still fairly new in the role of CEO. But the company has a significant growth opportunity, too, if we stay focused on creating a great customer experience.

“We saw through COVID that people want to invest in health and wellness and their communities. That’s our spot. We still have a lot of growing to do and our team is hungry to figure out how to open our arms wider to the community.”