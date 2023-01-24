Kent Country Club renovating clubhouse, adding new dining area

Another Grand Rapids country club is in the midst of a $2.3 million upgrade.

Kent Country Club announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, a renovation to its clubhouse, including a new dining and bar area.

The renovation began this month and will wrap up in May.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our members this new casual dining space, as well as the addition of the covered patio,” said Kent Country Club General Manager Ward Sutton.

First Companies leads the construction team with Ghafari Associates working as the architect on the project. Construction Simplified is the ownership representative.

Kent Country Club, 1600 College Ave. NE, came up with a strategic facility improvement plan based on member feedback, and additional casual dining space was the top priority.

“This project will take advantage of its location to the kitchen to provide an improved dining experience and better serve families looking for a more informal experience,” said Kent Country Club Director of Membership and Communications Jason Brower. “Also, the addition of the covered patio provides the ability to utilize that space longer, outside of just the summer months.”

The new dining area is not the only upgrade added to Kent Country Club. The club recently opened TrackMan Indoor Golf Studio, which allows members to work on their golf skills throughout the year.

The equipment’s technology allows for accurate ball flight and club data analysis.

Kent Country Club opened in 1896 and was one of the first country clubs in Michigan. Brower said the club’s membership ranges from young families to members with more than 50 years at the club and is small by design to help create a tight camaraderie among the members.

Blythefield Country Club, 5801 Northland Drive NE, also is in the middle of a $16 million expansion project to its dining amenities, pro shop and locker rooms.