MSA acquires Holland athletic center

A youth sports academy set up a permanent home at the former Lakeshore Athletic Center.

Michigan Sports Academies (MSA) recently said it purchased the 20,050-square-foot former Lakeshore Athletic Center facility at 12429 Ransom St. in Holland.

The acquisition of the volleyball, basketball and pickleball facility establishes an official home for MSA Lakeshore, which leased the Holland center for the past three years. The lakeshore location adds to MSA’s Grand Rapids facility portfolio of MSA Fieldhouse, MSA Sports Spot, and MSA Woodland, and is the organization’s first investment in the lakeshore region.

MSA’s new facility houses two full-size indoor volleyball, basketball and soccer courts, which serve as the lakeshore home of Michigan Volleyball Academy, Michigan Basketball Academy, Michigan Futbol Academy (Revolution), camps, clinics and team programming, and are available for rent. The location also features six pickleball courts for open play, leagues and tournaments.

In addition to being the hub for youth sports activities, the facility also hosts adult pickleball leagues, sports clinics, corporate events and more.

“We are thrilled to make this investment in Holland,” said Sam Nichols, executive director for MSA. “As a resident of the area myself, I have witnessed the positive impact made through countless interactions with the youth in this community. This purchase reinforces MSA’s commitment to Holland and that we are here to invest in the community, and here to help provide kids with more and more opportunities to participate in youth sports.”

Added Cheri DeVos Ehmann, owner of MSA, “We are so grateful for the opportunity to share in offering hope toward positive influence for the children of our communities that comes through participation in organized youth sports. We believe that facilities like MSA Lakeshore are crucial components of healthy, thriving communities. Programs, clinics and relationship-building activities can truly impact the lives of kids, families and parents alike.”

MSA was launched in July 2007 with the mission of providing fundamental skill development for youth sports in West Michigan. The organization offers programming for youth of all levels in volleyball, basketball, soccer and lacrosse.