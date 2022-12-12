Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to former player

A West Michigan sports team has new ownership.

The United States Hockey League approved the sale of the Muskegon Lumberjacks to Peter Herms on Friday, Dec. 9, which ends an eight-year run for former owner BC Hockey.

Herms played with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 1985-86, when the team was in the professional International Hockey League.

“The USHL believes the Muskegon Lumberjacks are in excellent hands with new principal owner Mr. Peter Herms coming on board,” USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a statement. “I am impressed in my ongoing conversations with Peter on his philosophy to run his new club and keen business background, as well as his commitment to being involved in the USHL to assist our league.”

Along with the ownership change, Head Coach Mike Hamilton and the team agreed to go their separate ways. Associate Head Coach Parker Burgess was promoted to the head coach position.

“After five years with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, I have decided to step down and pursue other opportunities,” Hamilton said. “I’m grateful for Dan Israel and Bob Kaiser’s support through the years. I will forever cherish the teams and players that I have coached and look forward to enjoying some time with family.”

In his tenure with the Lumberjacks, Hamilton set franchise records for most wins in a single season, made the Eastern Conference Finals each year and won USHL Coach of the Year in 2020-21.

BC Hockey, made up of Dan Israel, Bob Kaiser and Andy Appleby, bought the team in 2015.

During their time as owners of the USHL team, Muskegon’s Trinity Health Arena received more than $4 million in renovations in 2018, and the Lumberjacks were among the best-attended teams in the league.

In 2019, the team was named USHL Organization of the Year.

The USHL is an elite junior hockey league that has produced a plethora of future National Hockey League players. The 16 teams across the Midwest are made up of amateur players between 16-21 years old to maintain NCAA eligibility.

Many former players have gone on to the NHL, including current stars Max Pacioretty, Auston Matthews and Torey Krug.