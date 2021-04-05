Partners announce festival of outdoor exercise classes

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, city of Grand Rapids, Experience Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and SweatNET Grand Rapids, among others, are teaming up to launch Grand Rapids Fitness Fest from April 30-May 9.
The event will include dozens of local gyms and fitness entrepreneurs offering classes at parks throughout the city, including dance, boxing, yoga, Zumba and more. There will be no cost for providers to conduct their classes.
“Our community is at its best when it is active, vibrant and together,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “We are excited to be able to offer our residents this opportunity to get fit while enjoying our beautiful parks and public spaces.”
“We set out thinking about fun ways to show off the many great parts of our city,” said Rich App, retail, retention and attraction specialist for the chamber, city of Grand Rapids and DGRI. “In addition to participating in the exercise programming, we strongly encourage folks to get out and enjoy the numerous social zones that have been a bright spot through this recovery.”
Individuals can purchase a $20 pass that provides unlimited access to all events, as well as the kickoff event. The passes will be available starting April 12 at the GR Fitness Fest website. Drop-in options will be available in limited quantities. The city of Grand Rapids waived park reservation fees.
“This is a wonderful way to support physical fitness, small business and outdoor activation as we transition to summer,” Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said. “In addition to us being known as a river city, furniture city, art city and beer city, we can create an additional identity as a fit city.”
Classes are being offered from:
Studio Barre
Pure Barre
The Barre Code Grand Rapids
TITLE Boxing Club – Kentwood
Strike Back Fight Club
CKO KICKBOXING
Title Boxing Grandville
Spoke Cycle and Strength
The Dailey Method Eastown
Over The Top Academy Of Dance
4G Athletic
Hamilton Health
Life Addicts Studio
IMPACT Fitness + Wellness
D1 Training Grand Rapids
TRV|FIT SW Grand Rapids
Burn Boot Camp Grand Rapids
Yoga Fever
F45 GR, Hudsonville, Rockford
VSJ Fitness
Motive Training
Poppin’ Fox Fitness, LLC
Club Pilates Breton Village/Knapp’s Crossing
Pilates in East
Flirt Fitness
Nicole Hensch
Yess Jess Yoga, Ayurveda & Pilates
Flip Dog Yoga
Feral Yogi
Lunar Cycle
AM Yoga
Kula Yoga GR
Heights Yoga Project
Hello Yoga
Zeal Aerial Fitness
EAU Dance
Latinx Zumba
Trevor Higley Coaching
Orange Theory
