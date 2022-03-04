Sports tourism pumps $55.5M into economy

The economic impact of sports tourism in West Michigan exceeded pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

The West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) generated $55.49 million in direct visitor spending in 2021. That is a 309% increase from 2020 ($13.5 million) and a 1% increase in direct visitor spending from 2019 ($54.9 million.)

Direct visitor spending is generated through hotel overnight stays, restaurants and business transactions.

WMSC hosted 100 events last year, a 122% increase over 2020 (45 events) and a 1% increase over 2019 (99 events).

“People missed sports,” said Mike Guswiler, WMSC president. “They missed what it means to their kids, to travel, to have social engagement and the health and wellness that comes from activities. There was pent-up demand and we saw that in 2021. As vaccines rolled out, as people became less wary of travel and the pandemic, they felt protected by the vaccine and the fact that many of the events were outdoors that we were promoting. All those things combined really opened the floodgates to allow sports tourism, one of many sectors of tourism, to really lead people back in our hotels and our restaurants. That overall was really the impact that we were able to witness why we saw success in 2021.”

While there was an increase in direct spending from 2019, there also were some decreases along the way.

The 100 sporting events attracted 184,360 athletes/visitors and there were 42,847 hotel room nights. The number of athletes/visitors increased 421% from 2020 (35,384) but decreased 20% from 2019 (230,382.)

The number of hotel nights increased 229% from 2020 (13,042) but decreased 15% from 2019 (50,245.)

The Meijer Sports Complex generated $5.6 million in direct visitor spending as it hosted 22 baseball/softball tournaments in 2021. There were 684 participating teams, of which 342 were travel teams. The teams accounted for 8,892 athletes, and 22,230 spectators watched the events. There were 5,973 hotel room nights purchased.

The visitor spending of $5.6 million increased 134% from 2020 ($2.4 million), but there was an 8% decrease in visitor spending from 2019 ($6.1 million.)

The number of tournaments held in 2021 increased by 47% from 2020 (15) and they equaled the number of events held in 2019, which was 22 events.

The number of travel teams in 2021 increased 176% from 2020 (124), but the number of travel teams decreased 24% from 2019 (448).

There was a 102% increase in spectators from 2020 (11,013); however, the number of spectators did not reach the 2019 level as there was a decrease of 8% from 2019 (24,245.)

The number of hotel room nights increased 145% from 2020 (2,433) but decreased 7% from 2019 (6,407).

Despite some COVID-19 restrictions in place at the beginning of 2021, the Meijer State Games, both the winter and summer editions, generated $1.68 million in direct visitor spending through 37 events. They attracted 6,149 athletes. Some of the events included indoor archery, basketball, cross country skiing and disc golf.

That was an increase of 126% from 2020 ($744,764) in direct visitor spending, but a drop 17% compared to 2019 ($2 million). Events in 2021 increased 12% from 2020 (33 events) but plummeted 40% from 2019 (62).

Likewise, athlete participation numbers jumped by 38% from 2020 (4,471) but dipped 41% compared to 2019 (10,441).

Guswiler said some events that were scheduled for 2020 were hosted in other states that didn’t have the same restrictions in Michigan earlier in the year, but WMSC was able to reschedule some events for West Michigan, including the USA Masters Games and the Champion Force Cheer Nationals in 2021.

In addition to the rebound of sporting events for 2021, Meijer became the new naming rights partner of the WMSC’s baseball/softball complex in Rockford. WMSC also extended its partnership with Meijer by 10 years to promote youth and amateur sports.

Guswiler and his team are focused on increasing the number of traveling athletes and visitors and related hotel income, plus bidding on new events for 2022 and beyond.

To ensure that happens, WMSC promoted Melissa Brink to marketing manager for WMSC. She was previously the marketing specialist for the organization’s signature Meijer State Games. In her new role, Brink will report to Guswiler and provide day-to-day marketing support for WMSC and its operating entities — State Games of Michigan, Meijer Sports Complex — by developing email marketing campaigns, overseeing marketing initiatives, designing graphics and creating and managing online content.

WMSC also hired Conner Hicks as its national sales manager. He was the sales manager for Aimbridge Hospitality at the Holiday Inn Grand Rapids Airport, where he oversaw all group sales initiatives.

WMSC also hired Alyssa Bey as event coordinator. She graduated from Grand Valley State University with a master’s degree in higher education and a bachelor’s degree in sports management. She served as a sports management graduate assistant and worked seasonally for the West Michigan Whitecaps in 2021.

A new hub was added in Marquette for outdoor snow sports events.

“This will be another rebuilding year as we continue to build back our ratio of travel teams at the Meijer Sports Complex, increase the number of events and participating athletes with our signature Meijer State Games program, and win more new business bids that bring visiting athletes and fans,” Guswiler said. “In the meantime, we are excited to host some prestigious national events this year, including the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championship returning to GVSU and the 2022 Junior Gold Bowling Championships, bringing 5,000 athletes to the area for three weeks. I am very optimistic about the future of sports tourism in West Michigan.”

Signature events on the 2022 calendar so far include:

West Michigan Futsal Cup (Feb. 4-6)

Meijer State Games – Winter Games ( Feb. 18-20 – Grand Rapids; 25-27 – Marquette)

MHSAA Competitive Cheer Finals (March 4-5)

MHSAA Boys Swimming & Diving D3 Finals (March 11-12)

2022 Griff’s Sled Hockey Classic (March 18-20)

Third Coast Fencing Cup (March 19)

USA Rhythmic Gymnastics 2022 Elite Qualifier (May 20-22)

NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championship (May 26)

MJVBA AAU Volleyball Tournament (June 3-5)

Meijer LPGA Classic (June 16-19)

2022 Junior Gold Championships (bowling) — youth U12-U20 (July 11-23) — first time for Grand Rapids to host

Beer City Open — APP Pickleball Tour (July 20-24)

Meijer Sports Complex baseball/softball events (including nine by Game Day USA): Game Day USA Pre-Season Championship (April 22) USSSA/BATL for the West AA (April 29-May 1) Game Day USA Super Regional (May 6-8) BPA Husky Blowout Bash (May 13-15) USSSA/BATL Military Families United Classic (May 20-22) Game Day USA Stars N’ Strikes Showdown (May 27-29) Game Day USA Rumble in the Rapids (June 3-5) Game Day USA Silver Series Championship #1 (June 10-12) and #2 (July 1-3) Game Day USA State Championship (June 17-19) Game Day USA Meijer State Games of Michigan (June 23-26) USSSA/BATL for the State Open (July 7-10) Game Day USA National Championship (July 14-17) Blue Chip Softball Summer Slam (July 14-17) USSSA/BATL End of Summer Bash (July 21-24) USA Softball of Michigan State Championship Men’s Class E (July 30-31) ISSA Border Battle (Aug. 5-7)

