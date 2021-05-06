West Michigan Sports Commission announces Meijer as naming rights partner for Rockford sports complex

The West Michigan Sports Commission’s flagship baseball/softball complex in Rockford was renamed Meijer Sports Complex after WMSC announced a new 10-year naming rights partnership with Meijer.

“Meijer has been a loyal partner of the WMSC for more than a decade, and this naming rights partnership extends and deepens that relationship as our organizations continue to support youth and amateur sports and the community as a whole through visitor spending,” said Mike Guswiler, president of the West Michigan Sports Commission. “This new partnership also ensures that we can look to the future of the sports complex and expand upon the successful work we have started with additional uses of the remaining acreage. I can’t think of a more fitting partner when it comes to giving to Michigan — and especially West Michigan — than Meijer. We look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

At 10 Mile Road NE in Rockford, the newly named Meijer Sports Complex has been pivotal in promoting inclusivity and driving Kent County’s economy since it opened in 2013.

The complex houses one of nine Miracle League fields in the state, allowing West Michigan children with disabilities to play baseball as part of the Miracle League in a space designed just for their needs.

“At Meijer, one of our core values is treating people with dignity and respect which, in this case, means ensuring that every child has the opportunity to play baseball in a safe and fun environment,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “We have a long history of supporting organizations serving people with disabilities, including the Miracle League, so that aspect of this complex makes this contribution even more meaningful to us.”

The Nate Hurwitz Miracle League Field was the first field to open at the complex in 2013, and Aquinas College Men’s Baseball has utilized the complex as its home field since the 2020 baseball season.

The complex has been the home of more than 96 events since it opened. It has welcomed 170,105 visitors and resulted in more than 30,000 cumulative hotel room night stays, which has drawn more than $28 million in economic impact for the county.

In 2020 with the pandemic and resulting event restrictions, baseball/softball tournaments continued, generating $2.4 million in direct visitor spending from hosting 15 tournaments, 462 teams, more than 6,000 athletes, 11,000 spectators and 2,433 hotel room nights.

“With $45.1 billion spent annually on sports tourism in the United States and baseball ranked among the top four travel sports, it made sense to build a premier baseball/softball complex that would bring dollars to our region from travel teams looking for venues in the Midwest,” Guswiler said. “And we built something unlike any complex in West Michigan.”

The Meijer Sports Complex is already hosting sports competitions this year as the 2021 baseball/softball season is underway with almost every playable weekend booked with tournaments, including 14 tournaments by Game Day USA and four by USA Softball, highlighted by the USA Softball Men’s Open East Fast Pitch National Championship Aug. 27-29 and USA Softball Men’s Slow Pitch Class D National Championship Sept. 3-5.