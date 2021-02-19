West Michigan Whitecaps to open 2021 season in May

After more than a year off the field, the West Michigan Whitecaps will begin their 2021 season on the road against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on May 4.

“Our fans have been very patient for a very long time,” said Jim Jarecki, VP and general manager for the Whitecaps. “It has been well over 500 days since we’ve played ball, but the schedule is our indicator that the sounds of baseball, the smell of the grills and the sounds of fun echoing through LMCU Ballpark are very close.”

After a six-game stretch, the Whitecaps will open at home in its newly named LMCU Ballpark for six home games against the Great Lakes Loons on May 11. The season will have 120 total games — 60 home games and 60 road games. Each team will have 10 six-game homestands. The Whitecaps will play its last home game on Sept. 12 and conclude its regular season on Sept. 19.

The new season also will be the start of a new era. The Whitecaps, which were promoted to the High-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers last year, will now play in the East Division of the High-A Central League. The team formerly played in the Eastern Division of the Midwest League.

Game times, promotions and a ticket on-sale date will be released in the coming weeks.

Ticket sales and dates will be impacted by capacity guidelines, which are unknown at this time and will be determined by state and local health agencies.

“Even though there are a lot of questions about where the level of fan capacities will be in May, we’re still anticipating being able to put a limited number of tickets on sale,” Jarecki said. “The staff has done a great job at staying focused and optimistic. May will be here soon, and the temps are going to get warmer, that snow is going to melt and the boys of summer will return. We will be ready.”