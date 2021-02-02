Whitecaps forge long-term partnership with LMCU, rename stadium

The name of the West Michigan Whitecaps’ stadium was changed to LMCU Ballpark.

Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) on Tuesday entered into a 10-year partnership with the West Michigan Whitecaps, including obtaining the naming rights to its home stadium, which is the largest outdoor entertainment venue in West Michigan.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Whitecaps, thereby linking two well-known and well-respected organizations, and we are excited about supporting a beloved West Michigan institution and favorite West Michigan community entertainment destination,” said Sandra Jelinski, LMCU President and CEO. “The positive impact the Whitecaps have on our community is something that I have admired for the last 27 years, certainly from a business perspective but also as a longstanding member of the community.”

The stadium, which opened for the Whitecaps’ first season in 1994, features 8,942 seats, eight hospitality decks, two indoor clubs, two lawn seating areas and 21 luxury suites.

“I am confident the Whitecaps could not have found a better fit for this franchise-defining partnership moving into the future, than with Lake Michigan Credit Union,” said Joe Chamberlin, CEO of the Whitecaps. “… While we are excited for the future, we are also very thankful for our past as the naming rights for our ballpark have been with Fifth Third Bank since Day 1. I want to thank them for our long partnership and their continued commitment to the Whitecaps organization and this community. … We are all looking forward to celebrating a new chapter of Whitecaps baseball at LMCU Ballpark this season.”

The news comes after the West Michigan Whitecaps were promoted to become Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.