Fifth Third receives Energy Opportunist Award for Grand Rapids energy savings

The Michigan Battle of the Buildings presented Fifth Third Bank with the Energy Opportunist Award at its Michigan Energy Summit this month.

The award at the seventh annual event recognized results achieved from a significant energy reduction project at the bank’s Corporate Service Center campus in Grand Rapids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fifth Third team completed a full-scale LED conversion of more than 6,000 fixtures and an integrated lighting controls system that was proposed, approved and completed in 2020, resulting in an over 80% reduction in interior lighting load and an estimated savings of 1.6 million kilowatt-hours per year. According to Consumers Energy, the energy savings from the conversion project would be enough to power nearly 200 Michigan homes.

“When faced with a crisis, the competitors of Michigan Battle of the Buildings were quick to adapt to a changing world,” said Cheri Holman, executive director of U.S. Green Building Council West Michigan (USGBCWM). “The energy strategies of this year’s awardees are ingenious and emulate how they put public safety at the forefront of their operations. We are extremely grateful for all of their efforts.”

Michigan Battle of the Buildings is a program of the USGBCWM. It is the largest voluntary biggest-loser-styled energy competition in the country. The program is organized by the USGBCWM, along with its partners Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy, Detroit Lions, Hedrick Associates, Founders Brewing and Boxed Water.