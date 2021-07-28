Great Lakes PFAS Action Network to host town hall on Grand Haven concerns

A recently formed citizens group that focuses on environmental pollution will host a virtual town hall tonight to discuss health concerns in Grand Haven.

The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network said it is calling for further investigation into recent tests that show PFAS contamination on Harbor Island in Grand Haven.

A virtual town hall will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, July 28) to update the public. The event will feature the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE), the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The virtual town hall will open with a 30-minute presentation by EGLE, followed by an audience Q&A.

“If you live in a community where there is potential contamination, it is important to be an informed citizen. Knowledge is always power,” said Sandy Wynn-Stelt, a leading member of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. “Our network is urging Grand Haven community members to attend the town hall and educate themselves on the dangers of PFAS contamination in their community.”

The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network is a coalition centered on and driven by people impacted by pollution. It is supported by the Michigan League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, Ecology Center, National Wildlife Federation and Need Our Water (NOW) Oscoda.