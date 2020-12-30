Herbruck’s president elected to national sustainability board

Greg Herbruck will serve a three-year term on U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs, according to his company.

Saranac-based Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch President Greg Herbruck was elected to the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs (US-RSPE) board of directors, which works to improve poultry and egg sustainability, the company said Monday.

Herbruck will serve a three-year term as a grower representative on the board beginning in 2021.

“It is truly an honor to be elected to the US-RSPE, which aligns with Herbruck’s values and expertise of sustainability for our industry,” Herbruck said. “There are many social and community benefits to sustainability practices, and together, we will improve our industry.”

The US-RSPE is an initiative to advance, support and communicate continuous improvement in sustainability through leadership, innovation, multistakeholder engagement and collaboration. It is part of the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association.

Herbruck will support the board during the pilot phase of drafting a sustainability framework for the industry, which will develop metrics for sustainability throughout the entire poultry and egg industry.

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch is a fourth-generation family farm based at 6425 Grand River Ave. in Saranac. It is the largest egg producer in Michigan and has other locations across Michigan, as well as in Indiana and Pennsylvania.