Kent County temporarily closing recycling and electronics drop-off station

The Kent County Department of Public Works will temporarily close its Wealthy Street recycling and electronics drop-off site.

Kent County DPW said the closure of the drop-off site at the Kent County Recycling & Education Center at 977 Wealthy St. SW in Grand Rapids will begin at 5 p.m. March 26 and last through the fall.

The closure is due to the construction of a new Kent County DPW administrative building on the Recycling & Education Center campus. It will not impact the processing of residential recycling delivered to the Recycling & Education Center by commercial recycling haulers or recycling dropped off at the Rockford Recycling Station at the North Kent Recycling & Waste Center.

“We understand this temporary closure may present an inconvenience for some residents using the drop-off station,” said Dar Baas, Kent County DPW director. “We continue to work to improve access to recycling for Kent County residents without curbside recycling where they live.”

Since 2010, the Kent County DPW has operated a recycling drop-off station at the Recycling & Education Center for residents who may not have access to curbside recycling services. Those affected by the closure are encouraged to contact their local waste hauler for recycling services and pricing.

For residents in apartments, condominiums or other multifamily dwellings impacted by the closure, Kent County is offering a partnership program for property managers to begin recycling services with a waste hauler. People can contact Kent County DPW at recycle@kentcountymi.gov to inquire about this program.

Kent County DPW also has created a list of alternative recycling options for paper, electronics and other recyclable materials while the drop-off location is closed.

Valley City Electronic Recycling works closely with Kent County DPW for electronic recycling and is offering residents the option to drop off their electronics from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at its location at 2929 32nd St. SE in Kentwood.

“We encourage residents to explore all the options for recycling, including bringing in their electronics so they can be refurbished or properly disposed of by our team,” said Dave Perry, general manager of Valley City Electronics Recycling.