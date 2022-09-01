Label company receives permission for landfill diversion

A local business made strides toward its sustainability goals and no longer has a waste-to-energy exemption.

Grand Rapids Label, a label printing and die cutting company, received permission from the Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) to send its waste to the Waste to Energy facility, 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, instead of area landfills.

Grand Rapids’ Solid Waste Ordinance requires all combustible waste be delivered to the facility. Companies are granted exemptions if their waste is determined to be troublesome and not suitable for combustion.

DPW said Grand Rapids Label has had a longstanding exemption from sending its waste to the facility, but the company made significant steps to meet its sustainability and zero waste to landfill goals.

“We appreciate and applaud Grand Rapids Label’s efforts to change its waste profile through recycling and reducing the type of waste that initially required an exemption from delivering to Waste to Energy,” said Dar Baas, director of DPW. “We’re grateful that we can be part of providing a solution for Grand Rapids Label to reach their waste reduction goals and divert waste from landfills.”

John Crosby, vice president of Grand Rapids Label, said the company set a goal to be landfill-free by 2024.

“In partnership with our other waste reduction and green labeling strategies, being able to deliver waste to the Waste to Energy facility is a critical step toward reaching our goal,” Crosby said.

There currently are about 225 businesses with exemptions in the six cities with ordinances that require waste haulers to deliver combustible waste to the county’s Waste to Energy facility.

The facility achieved Michigan’s Clean Corporate Citizen designation each year since 2006.