Muskegon company to develop $2M recycling facility in Newaygo

Plans for a new recycling facility in the greater West Michigan region are underway.

Muskegon-based American Classic, in collaboration with the Newaygo County Economic Development Partnership powered by The Right Place, announced Friday, March 3, it plans to develop a material recovery facility at 313 W. State Road in Newaygo.

Supporting an increasing demand for recycling infrastructure, the project represents a $2 million capital investment and will bring 10 new jobs to the area, according to the company.

The initial goal for the facility is to divert 5 million pounds of landfill-bound commodities annually.

“American Classic is poised to become a recycling leader in the West Michigan region,” said Lola Harmon-Ramsey, director of advocacy and community engagement at American Classic. “With new solid waste management laws coming into effect at the state level, we are excited to help our local cities and county leadership teams expand their recycling services within their rural communities. A circular economy isn’t just good for the environment but also creates new jobs and economic development opportunities.”

American Classic recently purchased the vacant building on State Road, which was the former location of Sand Mold Systems before its integration with Roberts Sinto Engineering in Grand Ledge.

Once complete, the new facility will serve as a central location to receive, sort, bale and market recyclable materials from across the region.

With only one other material recovery facility location in the greater West Michigan region, leadership said this project will provide a needed resource for recycling infrastructure.

American Classic was established in 2001 as a roofing company and now provides commercial and residential construction services, construction supply equipment and commercial and residential garbage and dumpster service.

To expand recycling operations, the company acquired Fremont-based Cart Right Recycling in 2022 which focused on residential post-consumer recycling hauling and collection.

For the new facility, the Newaygo County Economic Development Partnership worked with American Classic and Cart Right leadership throughout the 15-month-long process, bringing resources and technical assistance to support the project.

Michigan Works! West Central also supported this project with a $35,640 workforce development package aimed at providing technical assistance and training grants to support the added workforce.

“We are excited to celebrate American Classic’s new location,” said Julie Burrell, economic development director of the Newaygo County Economic Development Partnership at The Right Place. “Their investment in Newaygo re-activates a vacant space and provides a critical resource to support long-term recycling sustainability throughout the region.”

The Newaygo County Economic Development Partnership also connected American Classic with Great Lakes Energy, and the company has been approved for a United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development 0% interest loan to support growth.

In addition to establishing the material recovery facility, American Classic has worked with Newaygo County to obtain a quality improvement grant with The Recycling Partnership and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), plus an infrastructure grant to provide more recycling collection receptacles at local schools and campgrounds.

The company said it hopes these efforts will help solidify the region’s recycling infrastructure.