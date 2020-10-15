Triterra hires West Michigan director to expand operations

An environmental consulting firm hired a regional director to establish a West Michigan base of operations.

Lansing-based Triterra said it hired Craig Mulica, who is located in Rockford, to establish West Michigan operations for Triterra as a regional director.

Triterra does not yet have an office in West Michigan, but Mulica will work to grow the business while working remotely.

Triterra is a professional environmental consulting firm specializing in brownfield development, environmental consulting and natural resource management services.

“Our team is dedicated to improving the quality of life within the community while providing consulting services that are tailored to the best interests of our client,” the firm said.

Mulica has over 20 years of environmental regulatory compliance experience and has worked in every aspect of the environmental consulting business, from environmental due diligence to soil, groundwater, and air compliance to subsurface remedial system design and operations oversight.

He said he enjoys managing and mentoring a strong internal team with a focus on “building positive and long-term client relationships.”

Mulica holds a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental geology from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

