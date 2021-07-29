West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum selects President’s Award recipient

The West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum (WMSBF) selected a longtime member and contributor to receive its 2021 President’s Award.

WMSBF this month presented Sara Meyer with the award for her contributions to the forum’s growth and sustainability.

Meyer is principal consultant and national stormwater program director for Environmental Resources Management. In her role, she helps businesses comply with environmental regulations for air, water and land. As the national stormwater program director, she also oversees stormwater management at 800 sites across the country, which could grow to 3,000 sites within the year.

She brought this experience bridging business and environment to her years on WMSBF’s board.

Meyer has represented ERM and played a key role in the forum for the past decade, serving as a board member since 2013. She served two terms as president, finishing her tenure on the board this past June as immediate past president.

At WMSBF, Meyer has worked on climate resilience issues and improving tracking of sustainability assessments among forum members. She has been a vocal proponent of the forum’s investment in justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. She also helped to develop its signature fundraiser, the Triple Bottom Line Bash.

The award was presented at the WMSBF annual meeting July 12 at LMCU Ballpark.