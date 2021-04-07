WMEAC appoints board members

WMEAC 1 of 3

The West Michigan Environmental Action Council added three new board members.

WMEAC said Monday that it welcomed Ara Seo; Keli Christopher, Ph.D.; and Tom Christy, to its board of directors. Edward Cole, Daniel Morrison and Bob Zylstra were reelected to the board for a second term. WMEAC said the board members bring to the table expertise in a wide variety of environmental, finance and nonprofit organizations to contribute to the organization’s future growth and development.

Seo, a certified public accountant and tax senior at BDO USA LLP in Grand Rapids, has an interest in water and climate change.

Christy, a certified plan fiduciary adviser and account executive with Marsh & McLennan Agency – Upper Midwest, in Grand Rapids, is engaged in clean energy and water protection.

Christopher is the founder and executive director of STEM Greenhouse, an education business focused on fun, hands-on science and math experiences for K–12 students.

Cole is owner of Cole Business Consulting, and Morrison is founder of Collective Idea, while Zylstra is a retired business owner who combines a knowledge of engineering with a desire to ensure environmental quality.

Founded in 1968 by a group of concerned citizens and organizational stakeholders, WMEAC is a nonprofit strategically focused on building sustainable communities and protecting water resources.

The organization provides environmental education and advocacy through its Teach for the Watershed curriculum, advocating for Great Lakes protection through supporting the Line 5 decommissioning initiative and encouraging community action through the annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup.