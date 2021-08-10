WMEAC hosting Blue Tie Alfresco outdoor fundraiser

The West Michigan Environmental Action Council will host an outdoor, casual gala this month to raise funds for water education, protection and advocacy.

WMEAC’s eighth annual gala will be reenvisioned for 2021 as the Blue Tie Alfresco, a more casual celebration held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Wildwood Family Farms, 7970 Snow Ave. SE in Alto.

The gala will include live music and entertainment, drinks and boxed dinners from Kangaroo Kitchen, as well as a silent online auction.

This year, WMEAC will be recognizing Carrie Rivette, wastewater/stormwater maintenance superintendent for the city of Grand Rapids, as the winner of the George Heartwell Environmental Legacy Award, which was established in 2014 to honor public servants who create positive change surrounding the natural resources of the region and state.

In addition, WMEAC will honor four community-organized advocacy groups: The Friends of the Lower Grand River, the Holland Climate Collaborative, The Grand Haven Energy Organization and the White Lake Climate Action Council.

WMEAC has worked to protect Michigan’s freshwater for the past 53 years, and funds raised from the Blue Tie Alfresco will help continue that effort. With its interactive, hands-on science program, Teach for the Watershed, WMEAC reaches 3,000 students in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties. WMEAC focuses on water conservation and pollution prevention through its green infrastructure programs and advocates on behalf of West Michigan on water quality, water accessibility and pollution prevention issues. The organization also is active in climate change education and mitigation efforts throughout the region.

Tickets, sponsorships and more information on the Blue Tie Alfresco can be found here.