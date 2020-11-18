Advisory group launches resource to protect small businesses from cyberthreats

Small and midsize Michigan businesses combating growing cybersecurity threats have a new ally.

The Small Business Exchange, developed by Radius Advisory Group in Holland, provides an affordable way for businesses that have limited time, technical expertise and money to start managing online risks.

“Due to COVID-19, Michigan’s businesses are focusing their limited financial resources on basic operations and not necessarily on cyber risks, leaving them vulnerable to cyberattacks,” said Betsy Freeman, CEO of Radius Advisory Group and founder of the Small Business Exchange. “We encourage business owners to take steps to understand their current cyber posture, act quickly to close security gaps and protect themselves as they strengthen their security over time.”

Participation in the Small Business Exchange requires an annual fee of $365, Freeman said.

“Finally, there’s a realization that small business cyber risks are just as important as those in big business, but that we have more limited resources to mitigate them,” said Jeff Teerman, owner of Holland-based outdoor furniture store Teerman’s.

The Small Business Exchange provides access to a small, curated marketplace of vendors. The vendors offer services including cyber assessments, prioritized roadmaps to close identified gaps, affordable security expertise as needed and basic cybersecurity insurance options. Additionally, the Small Business Exchange includes a Best Practices Library and a Threat of the Month Club column that provides a summarized, digestible focus on a single, high-priority, present-day threat.

Radius Advisory Group LLC is a management consultancy focused on resolving cybersecurity issues of national importance through strategic advisory services and use case development and testing.

The launch of the Small Business Exchange extends Radius’ brand portfolio to help manage risk across the small business sector.