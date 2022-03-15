Air monitoring system claims top prize

A Grand Rapids-based sensor technology company recently won one of the 2022 International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo) Awards.

Antrum, a company that specializes in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring solutions for commercial HVAC systems, won the 2022 AHR Expo Innovation Award in the Indoor Air Quality category for its centralized IAQ monitoring technology, AntrumX.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we should better understand the quality of the air we’re breathing,” said Antrum President Adam Donovan. “AntrumX gives building managers the data they need to ensure healthy spaces for their occupants while optimizing efficiency.”

AntrumX was developed by engineers at Grand Valley State University. It monitors IAQ of up to 32 spaces in a single location on a scalable platform with zero moving parts.

It leverages the building’s supply air duct static pressure to continuously pull air, via quarter-inch tubing, from each monitored space to the main control panel, where it is sampled for CO2, RH, TVOC, PM2.5 and PM10.

The IAQ data is sent to the building management system and cloud. Building managers can access reports on their computers or smartphones.

“What differentiates us from our competitors is the scalability of our sensing platform and our Air Accelerator, which moves air to our monitoring panel with no moving parts,” Donovan said. “The result is a low-maintenance/high-value product that optimizes ventilation, saves energy and creates healthy spaces.”