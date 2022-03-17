AT&T rolls out free internet program

West Michigan customers who qualify can receive free internet services from AT&T as part of the communications giant’s efforts to bridge the digital divide.

The free option is made possible by combining a new plan from the company’s low-cost Access from AT&T program with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

ACP lowers the cost of internet service by $30 per month, which makes the new $30 Access from AT&T plan free for eligible customers.

All households that qualify for ACP also will qualify for Access from AT&T.

Those wanting to determine eligibility can visit acpbenefit.org to learn more and apply for ACP through the federal government.

Once approved, customers can call (855) 220-5211 to enroll in Access from AT&T. Customers also can choose to apply the $30 ACP benefit to AT&T Prepaid or Cricket Wireless service, as well as other AT&T internet plans.