AvaSure appoints new CEO

A medical technology company appointed its next top leader.

Belmont-based AvaSure said Tuesday, March 8, it appointed Adam McMullin as CEO and board member. He succeeds founder and current CEO Brad Playford, who will continue as board chair and an adviser to the company.

“Adam is the right person to lead AvaSure and advance its mission,” Playford said. “He is an innovator with a strong technology background and a thorough understanding of the health care industry.”

McMullin most recently served as CEO at FDS, a provider of pharmacy software solutions. Prior to that, he was CEO at Voalte, a provider of clinical communications technology for health care systems. McMullin also was a senior executive at Hillrom, where he delivered solutions to support clinical workflows and improve patient safety. He began his career at IBM, working in consulting, strategy, marketing and sales.

The leadership transition comes amid the growth of AvaSure’s inpatient monitoring solutions, which now have been installed in more than 900 hospitals throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company soon expects to more than double its revenue from pre-pandemic levels.

Along with the growth of its customer base, AvaSure’s comparative database of video monitoring metrics, ORNA, just celebrated its 1 millionth patient monitored.

“I am energized to be joining the AvaSure team,” McMullin said. “AvaSure’s laser focus on helping health systems operate more efficiently and improving the outcomes of their patients has enabled the organization to deliver exponential growth since its inception and work with the most successful and effective health systems across the United States and Canada.

“The company’s success in addressing the drastic staffing shortages facing health care systems has attracted investment from the likes of Goldman Sachs and Heritage Group. The pandemic has only accelerated the need for AvaSure’s solutions, and AvaSure continues to position itself as a leader in technology that continually supports patient care and safety, with outcomes unmatched by others in the industry.”