Bay Area venture capitalist says West Michigan positioned to capture tech talent

GRAND RAPIDS — A San Francisco-based author and venture capitalist says West Michigan can capture highly sought tech talent by fostering a business environment that’s open to entrepreneurs and leveraging its history of automotive innovation.

Mahendra Ramsinghani, founder and managing director San Francisco-based Secure Octane Investments, was the featured speaker at an Economic Club of Grand Rapids event on Monday that spotlighted regional efforts to transform West Michigan into a tech hub. Ramsinghani previously lived in Michigan and is the former director of venture capital initiatives for the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Ramsinghani noted that decentralization of the digital space is a key aspect of the next tech wave, known as Web 3.0. That opens the potential for other regions to lure talent as tech’s presence in California declines from the pandemic and after tech giants shed thousands of jobs in the past year.

“The future is here, and Grand Rapids is ready,” he said. “Grand Rapids’ growth has been phenomenal, more rapid than many other boom towns. It’s been so natural and so noiseless that very few people realize how great it has been. I think it’s time to claim that greatness.”

Ramsinghani also said that Michigan more broadly is uniquely positioned to capitalize on auto-sector innovation.

“When you start to look at technical acumen, Michigan has that,” Ramsinghani said. “We build cars. That car starts at 3 in the morning at minus 40 degrees — I press one button and the car starts. That’s the beauty of that machine. If it’s 100 degrees in Arizona, the same car when I press the button still starts, right? Those are the kind of machines we can build. So, we don’t lack in technical acumen.”

Diversifying the economy

The Econ Club event also highlighted The Right Place Inc.’s recently launched initiative to make West Michigan a Midwestern tech hub. A 2022 report outlined the economic development organization’s vision to add 20,000 new tech jobs over the next decade, growing the sector to 10 percent of all regional employment.

Since the strategy’s debut, The Right Place launched the inaugural Tech Week GR this fall to showcase the region’s existing tech community. The event drew 4,000 attendees in its first year, which The Right Place President and CEO Randy Thelen compared to Denver Startup Week’s humble beginnings at 1,500 attendees prior to drawing in crowds of 20,000 people today.

With continued disruptions in the U.S. tech sector, including the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Thelen sees an opportunity to leverage the strategy and make West Michigan more resilient.

“Today, after working with 300 people developing this strategy, we’re setting our sights on the tech sector,” Thelen said during Monday’s event. “We want to build this out to be a stronger part of our economy, help us further diversify our economy, make us more resilient, make our companies more resilient, and ultimately offer more opportunities for the people that live here, or the people that want to move here.”

Ramsinghani said drawing this talent will require community leaders to embrace entrepreneurs with open minds.

“When you start to think about the types of entrepreneurs you meet in (Silicon Valley), one thing is to have a scale of ambition, but it’s the other thing of how the region accepts them — and this is a big opportunity for all of us,” he said. “Next time you see an entrepreneur who comes to you with the crazy idea, try not to run for the exit door.”

“There’s an Apple commercial that says, ‘Here’s to the crazy ones,’ and I think that’s a perfect embodiment of why we need to respect that spirit of an entrepreneur,” he added.

In West Michigan, tech-sector jobs currently represent about 6.3 percent of all regional employment, according to The Right Place. A recent survey of 100 area employers found 3,500 open tech positions in the region.

“If we filled those and if we have the tech talent pipeline to fill those, that would be far and away the largest economic development project The Right Place or any of us have ever engaged in,” Thelen said. “That’s the goal. That’s what we’re striving to accomplish.”

While tech giants like Google, Amazon, Twitter, Facebook and others have shed thousands of jobs in the last year, West Michigan business leaders see an opportunity to pursue coveted talent.

In February, sister publication MiBiz reported on efforts by The Right Place and Hello West Michigan to launch targeted social media campaigns appealing to displaced tech workers.

“We advertise West Michigan all of the time as a great place to live and work; that’s part of our marketing initiatives,” Rachel Gray, executive director of Hello West Michigan, told MiBiz. “With these tech-sector layoffs … we can be pretty nimble with that advertising, so we pivoted pretty quickly to ‘how can we target these folks.’”