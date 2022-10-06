CertifID debuts new wire fraud protection technology

A local tech company providing wire fraud protection for the real estate industry recently launched a new solution for customers.

Grand Rapids-based CertifID last week unveiled its new PayoffProtect solution, which authenticates loan payoff wiring instructions and prevents fraud within minutes.

According to the company, PayoffProtect was designed in response to customer feedback about an unaddressed area of vulnerability for real estate wire transfers. The solution addresses the increased amount of fraud surrounding wire transfers made from title companies to lenders in connection with mortgage payoffs.

“We’ve helped recover nearly $50 million in loan payoff fraud, and now we have the solution to prevent it,” said Tyler Adams, CEO of CertifID. “For large sum loans such as mortgages, payoff wiring instructions verification has remained a laborious and vulnerable process. Thanks to PayoffProtect, the days of mortgage payoff fraud are finally over.”

PayoffProtect is coming out of a beta period with success from customers such as Knight Barry Title, Continental Title Company and Bluegrass Land Title.

The software is the newest product featured in the CertifID SaaS platform, which allows title and escrow operators to eliminate time-consuming, manual processes from their workflow.

PayoffProtect now is available to new and existing CertifID customers.