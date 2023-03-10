CertifID founder gives 2023 insights, considers GR’s tech hub potential

As the local technology landscape continues to evolve, a tech company founder weighs in on the economic potential for Grand Rapids coming off a significant year for his company.

Thomas Cronkright is executive chair and a co-founder of CertifID, a digital identity and verification solution aimed at preventing wire fraud in real estate transactions.

The company was founded in Grand Rapids and also operates an office in Austin, Texas — something that gives Cronkright and his team a unique perspective on the increased push to transform this region into the likes of “Silicon Hills.”

In September 2022, The Right Place unveiled a strategy to position Grand Rapids as a major technology hub for the Midwest. The plan calls for an increased focus on three categories: talent, ecosystem and growth.

For Cronkright, talent in particular will be a key objective in making this vision a reality.

“To really build and scale technology that is solving problems and creating applications that add value, we’re in a bit of maybe a talent deficit,” Cronkright said.

The Right Place’s plan calls for developing, educating, reskilling and attracting workers within the technology sector. The organization aims to increase exposure to tech careers in the region’s schools, raise awareness for what West Michigan has to offer, leverage Hello West Michigan and other agencies to target individuals with ties to the area and create deployable models and training programs for businesses to help their employees adapt to new technologies.

Cronkright said he hopes building a larger talent pool will help create that tech-centered ecosystem The Right Place hopes to foster.

“We need to build more of a tech community here. We do have a large presence in Austin, and we see engineers hang out with engineers and product designers hang out in design shops,” he said. “It’s the idea of sharpening each other’s sword, and we need to develop that.”

At the same time, the region’s values are something Cronkright sees as a beneficial advantage for the tech hub strategy. Customer service, warmth and empathy are some things West Michigan can take pride in, he said.

“I would love for the values and the work ethic to be able to scale in West Michigan with all the attributes that we get in a Silicon Valley or in Austin,” Cronkright said. “We have found great success — and I know others have as well — in West Michigan. We’ve got the makings of it.”

2022 in particular was a successful year for CertifID, which saw $12.5 million raised in a Series A financing round and the launch of its new wire fraud protection technology known as PayoffProtect. Between the two offices, Cronkright said the team grew from 22 employees to 47 employees by the end of 2022.

This month, the company also released its State of Wire Fraud report for 2022, detailing the team’s view into $1.4 billion worth of suspected fraud across more than 340,000 wire transactions.

According to the report, which is based on proprietary data from CertifID’s wire fraud protection software and recovery services engagements, 83% of the company’s customers had at least one case of suspected fraud in 2022. Furthermore, CertifID witnessed a 145% year-over-year increase in wire fraud instances reported the company in 2022.

“We have seen enough to know that wire fraud and mispayment is an unavoidable reality, which is why serious steps must be taken to avoid payments risk,” Cronkright said in statement about the report.

He told the Business Journal, “The real estate industry will continue to be a target for wire fraud, and our mission is just to create a world free from that risk.”

Currently, CertifID has been working to stay ahead of the game on an emerging real estate-related threat referred to as a vacant land scam. This issue involves scammers posing as owners of vacant lots or properties, contacting realtors via email to sell the property, accepting a quick cash offer and returning falsified documents at the time of closing.

“This recent trend involving seller impersonation is particularly concerning, as the real property owner is typically not aware nor in a position to prevent the fraud until it is too late,” Cronkright said.

To help combat this, CertifID has partnered with federal law enforcement to issue an advisory describing how the scam works and what to look for. Cronkright said the company hopes to raise more awareness surrounding this scam in West Michigan and nationally, as its potential continues to grow this year.

Something else Cronkright said he intends to keep an eye on in 2023 is the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) innovations. While Cronkright said he is fascinated by the capabilities, he recognizes how the technology also poses some risks.

“I think we’re just in the beginning of understanding what the power of artificial intelligence means into the hands of the average person — and then, unfortunately, people that will use it for nefarious purposes, like cyber scammers,” he said.

With a lot of current buzz surrounding ChatGPT, the AI-enabled chatbot, Cronkright said he has been working to educate himself on the potential risks for the sector in which CertifID operates, especially in terms of scams such as social engineering and business email compromise.

“You can put a simple sentence or request in (ChatGPT) saying, ‘draft an email to a title company from a seller requesting a wire transfer, not a check at closing.’ And it’s so accurate and so precise that some of the email filters that have been optimized to catch either the sloppy language or the typos, they’re not going to catch that anymore,” Cronkright said. “The technology creates such a great output that it can even distinguish dialect between a scam running in the south versus the East Coast versus the Midwest.”

He pointed out how every industry will have to grapple with the risks or the payoff of AI.

“This is agnostic. This is vendor payment fraud, manufacturing, professional services, healthcare, real estate, government — every category has had some interaction. Every industry category is feeling the same pain,” Cronkright said. “While I’d love to say that we’re holding the line on this as a collective industry cohort, we don’t have our arms around this yet.”

In the meantime, Cronkright said he will explore different inputs and outputs with ChatGPT, including the potential for real estate agents to use it to save time when drafting property listings.

For 2023, Cronkright also said the team will focus on growing its presence in Grand Rapids through customer acquisitions and new client development — and possibly through applications for new industries.

“I believe we’ll be looking into other industry segments before the end of the year that are closely aligned with what we’ve learned through real estate,” he said. “We’ve got room to grow, and we’re excited.”