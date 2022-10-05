Comcast accepting new RISE program applications

A telecom company launched a new phase of its program to equip small businesses with technology solutions.

Comcast is encouraging eligible small business owners in West Michigan to apply for free technology makeover services as part of the Comcast RISE program.

The multifaceted RISE program — which stands for representation, investment, strength and empowerment — was created in 2020 to strengthen small businesses affected by COVID-19. A makeover provides free computer equipment, internet, voice services and cybersecurity solutions for an entire year.

While the program originally was intended to help businesses owned by people of color, Comcast announced an expansion to eligibility in November 2021, enabling women-owned small businesses to apply.

The new deadline for applications is Oct. 16.

According to Comcast, cyber attackers are targeting small businesses more frequently, as their networks typically are more vulnerable and not as likely to have comprehensive protection in place.

“Small businesses may not have the network security resources of a full-sized IT team, but they face the same risks as any large business, if not more,” said Brad Gramlin, director of enterprise direct sales for Comcast Business in West Michigan. “With the cybersecurity services from the Comcast RISE technology makeover, businesses can experience the reactive and proactive network security offerings that Comcast has, giving them time to learn about the services before making the investment.”

Applications and more information are available here.