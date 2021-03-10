Comcast introduces faster Wi-Fi speeds

Comcast announced it is introducing the fastest speed of Wi-Fi available in West Michigan this month.

Customers will be able to take advantage of advanced Wi-Fi technology capable of delivering speeds faster than one gigabit to support the increasing number of connected devices in their homes. The upgrade to the Xfinity gigabit service is part of a national rollout that began recently in the company’s Northeast markets.

West Michigan Xfinity Extreme customers also will see their download speeds increase from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps, followed by automatic upgrades to the company’s Extreme Pro packages from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps later in the first quarter of 2021. The upgrades will be made at no additional cost to customers in West Michigan who will benefit from the new speeds.

“We recognize that Comcast plays an important role in helping our customers stay connected, so we are constantly advancing our internet product with new innovation,” said Tim Collins, senior vice president of Comcast in Michigan. “Our state-of-the-art gateways with Wi-Fi 6 technology, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, personalized tools and controls, and advanced cybersecurity are all helping to make our customers’ connectivity experience better than it has ever been.”

Comcast also is one of the first U.S. internet service providers to offer a Wi-Fi 6 certified gateway with the latest version of its xFi Advanced Gateway, which is capable of delivering multi-gigabit speeds via ethernet and laid the groundwork for gigabit speeds over Wi-Fi.

Customers on the new upgraded Xfinity gigabit tier will require an xFi Advanced Gateway, or one of the Wi-Fi 6 capable devices approved to work with the Xfinity network to receive the faster speeds.

Comcast will be reaching out to gigabit internet customers who need to upgrade their equipment for no additional cost if they don’t have a capable device in their home. Xfinity Extreme and Extreme Pro will not require new equipment to take advantage of this speed increase.

Increased internet speeds support faster connections and more capacity to support the growing number of smart home devices that are being added to home Wi-Fi networks today and in the future.

Comcast’s Xfinity gigabit internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes.

In 2017 alone, Comcast invested more than $12 billion to strengthening and expanding its network, including building more than 33,000 new route miles of fiber. Every 2½ years, the company adds as much capacity to the network as it added in all the previous years combined.