Comcast upgrades rest of West Michigan network with gigabit internet

Comcast announced its gigabit internet service is now available to residential and business customers in Fremont, Laketown Township, Muskegon, Saugatuck and South Haven.

Over the past 2½ years, Comcast invested more than $200 million in its West Michigan network. The company’s gigabit internet service delivers speeds up to 1 gigabit-per-second over its existing network infrastructure.

The service uses DOCSIS 3.1 technology, which makes it possible for Xfinity and Comcast Business internet customers to receive gigabit speeds over the communications lines most customers already have in their homes and offices.

“As residents rely on the internet now more than ever to work and learn from home, we have the advanced technology in place to meet this growing demand,” said Tim Collins, senior vice president of Comcast in Michigan. “And by using our existing network, we can provide business customers the flexibility to increase internet speeds without a potential lengthy construction process or by incurring additional costs from the build-out.”

Customers interested in this new service will need a DOCSIS 3.1-capable modem, such as the company’s xFi Advanced Gateway, to achieve the faster speeds.

Small and midsize businesses in buildings already served by Comcast can upgrade to Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 by calling Comcast or visiting business.comcast.com/gig to change their service and order a new modem.