Company meets pandemic need with free monitoring licenses

As coronavirus cases continue to mount daily, a local company is recognizing the need to extend free services to health care facilities.

Belmont-based AvaSure, a provider of remote monitoring solutions in the health care sector, recently agreed to extend its free offering of monitor station software licenses to health care facilities.

At the beginning of the pandemic, AvaSure offered free software licenses for six months to hospitals so “tele-sitters” could watch over multiple COVID-19 patients at the same time while at their monitoring stations.

“We assumed that this would be over in six months,” said Lisbeth Votruba, chief clinal innovation officer for AvaSure. “We, just like everyone else, had to be flexible and react and respond to more surges. We extended it a couple of times and now we are offering the free licenses until the end of June of 2021. There have been 420 free licenses that we have given away.

“Hospitals put the software on their servers, and they have the hardware, which is the monitoring device. Ninety percent of what we sell is the mobile device, but we also have a site-sealing device. The third thing is the license for the client application that goes on a PC. That client license is what we provided so that they can expand, repurpose and leverage what they already have for more caregivers to be able to use it.”

AvaSure serves more than 800 hospitals in 48 states, including more than 50 in Michigan. The company also provides software licenses to other facilities in Canada.

Votruba said the AvaSure monitor software licenses allow for facilities to use a mobile cart inside hospital rooms. It has a video and two-way audio. Tele-sitters can see and talk to patients and also zoom in and out on patients while they are at one location.

Although AvaSure has been around for more than a decade and has provided the software license to many hospitals, acute rehabilitation centers and long-term care settings, among others, also monitor patients to help keep them safe.

“A certain number of patients who are in hospital settings are confused because they may have Alzheimer’s or they might have had a stroke and they are at risk for falling or pulling out their IVs and things like that,” Votruba said. “Hospitals really don’t have the staffing and it really does not make sense to assign one-on-one staffing to those patients, so our devices are used with hardware and software that allow hospital employees, like an unlicensed, entry level, trained hospital employee to monitor up to 16 patients at once and keep them safe by talking to them and redirecting them and building a relationship. This has been incredibly successful.”

Votruba said she realized there was a desperate need for AvaSure’s software at the beginning of the pandemic, in March, when so many patients with COVID-19 were in isolation.

“The devices were already there,” she said. “The infrastructure was already there in all these hospitals across the country, and all we had to do was to provide them additional licenses so they could put up more work stations right on the nursing units, closer to the patients.”