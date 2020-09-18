Comprenew expands electronics recycling pickup service

A local technology recycling company added vehicles to its fleet and is now offering its electronics recycling pickup service across the state.

Grand Rapids-based Comprenew said it is expanding its 30-year-old Comprenew 2 You program to accommodate pickups and deliveries to homes and small businesses across the entire state due to growing demand.

“Whether you have electronics to recycle or a Comprenew product you would like delivered, Comprenew’s team is ready to provide you a personalized experience,” the company said in a statement. “Data-bearing devices are wiped using state-of-the-art technology compliant with the highest industry standards, including e-Stewards, R2, NIST and HIPAA. Hard drive shredding and certificates of data destruction are available upon request.”

Comprenew’s team uses personal protection equipment and thorough sanitization methods that meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in all its pick-ups and deliveries.

The company also adheres to a strict zero-landfill policy for all electronic waste and refurbishes items whenever possible for affordable resale. Comprenew provides digital equity and job training programs to community members in need.

People can learn more and schedule a pickup or delivery by calling (833) COMPRENEW (833-266-7736) or visiting comprenew.org/comprenew-2-you.