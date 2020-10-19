Entrepreneurs launch digital advertising firm

Digital Kairoi, a digital advertising firm focused on providing value to brands and agencies in West Michigan, is now open in Grand Rapids.

Owners Chad Jansen and Timm Peterson have successfully grown their new business throughout the COVID-19 shutdown to its official launch this October.

The two are now working out of Work-Space by MVP, 4085 Burton St. SE, Grand Rapids. The owners expect to bring on additional team members in the coming months.

Digital Kairoi specializes in partnerships with marketers who do not have the capacity or expertise to handle digital advertising in-house. Digital Kairoi shoulders the load with data-driven processes to design, launch and manage successful digital campaigns.

The group’s specialties include research and planning of campaigns, strategy development, campaign management and measurement, and consulting.

“The innovative nature of digital advertising results in a valuable tool that is constantly becoming more effective at reaching consumers, if you know how to use it,” Jansen said. “We come alongside agencies to support their in-house functions with heavy-lifting digital advertising expertise.”

Former colleagues Jansen and Peterson have worked together for 13 years. Jansen helped build one of the first digital advertising players in the industry and spent two decades working in this growing field. Both Jansen and Peterson hold experience in multiple advertising platforms including Google, Facebook/Instagram, LinkedIn and Microsoft Ads (Bing), amongst others.

“As a small company, we are able to work intimately with our partners and get to know them well,” Peterson said. “We’re excited about forming personal relationships with our partners in order to build results.”